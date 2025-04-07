Reds Outfielder Ripped for His Brutal Move After Making Ugly Error
The Cincinnati Reds had a miserable weekend in Milwaukee, losing three of four games against the Brewers.
Elly De La Cruz angered some people when he tried to break up a no-hit attempt in one game with a bunt and then the speedster had a steal attempt go stunningly wrong for him thanks to a fantastic throw from the catcher.
But he wasn't the only one who had a rough time in Milwaukee. Right fielder Jake Fraley made a really bad error in Saturday's victory when he had the ball get past him and roll all the way to the wall. His move after that angered fans, as he didn't really sprint as fast as he could to retrieve the ball.
Here's how that played out:
Reds fans were not happy:
The Reds are now 3-7. Next up is a three game series against the Giants in San Francisco.