Reds’ Spencer Steer Hit Little League Home Run Thanks to Laughably Bad Relay Throw

Andy Nesbitt

There are few things in baseball better than a Little League home run and, boy, did we get a good one Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta.

In case this phrase is new to you, a Little League home run is when a batter circles the bases thanks to an error (or two). We saw one just a few weeks ago when San Francisco's Mike Yastrzemski walked off a win over the Twins.

On Wednesday, Cincinnati's Spencer Steer hit one in the top of the first inning thanks to one of the worst relay throws you'll ever see by a major leaguer.

Look at this toss by Atlanta's Zack Short:

Fans didn't hold back on the Braves' second baseman:

Andy Nesbitt

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

