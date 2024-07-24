Reds’ Spencer Steer Hit Little League Home Run Thanks to Laughably Bad Relay Throw
There are few things in baseball better than a Little League home run and, boy, did we get a good one Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta.
In case this phrase is new to you, a Little League home run is when a batter circles the bases thanks to an error (or two). We saw one just a few weeks ago when San Francisco's Mike Yastrzemski walked off a win over the Twins.
On Wednesday, Cincinnati's Spencer Steer hit one in the top of the first inning thanks to one of the worst relay throws you'll ever see by a major leaguer.
Look at this toss by Atlanta's Zack Short:
Fans didn't hold back on the Braves' second baseman:
