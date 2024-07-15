SI

Giants Had Coolest Walk-Off Win of MLB Season Thanks to Little League Homer

Andy Nesbitt

Mike Yastrzemski gave the Giants a 3-2 win over the Twins on Sunday with his Little League home run.
The San Francisco Giants found an awesome way to win their final game before the All-Star break—with a Little League home run that rightfully sent everyone at Oracle Park into hysterics.

In case you missed it, Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski stepped to the plate in a tie game in the bottom of the ninth inning and with nobody on base. He then hit a shot to right center that got past Twins center fielder Manuel Margot.

Yastrzemski turned on the jets and headed to third base and was able to walk home for the win after the Twins' throw to third got past Diego Castillo.

You gotta love baseball.

The Giants improved to 47-50 on the season with the win.

