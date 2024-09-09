Cincinnati Reds Must Bring Back These Two Pitchers Next Season
The Cincinnati Reds pitching staff has been put through the ringer of the last month. Injuries have forced many different pitchers into starting roles that may not have otherwise expected to do that. Two of these guys need to be on next year’s roster.
Nick Martinez and Jakob Junis have been fantastic for the Reds. Their versatility has been a key reason the Reds pitching staff has not sunk into oblivion after the entire starting rotation hit the injured list. Both guys can pitch out of the bullpen and both are proving they can be solid emergency starters. They also both do something extremely well that the Reds have badly needed for years.
Martinez has been the best pitcher not named Hunter Greene on the Reds in 2024. Between high-leverage bullpen work and the occasional start, Martinez was super valuable through the first half of the season. When the entirety of the Reds rotation hit the shelf, though, Martinez stepped up and has been the most reliable starter that is currently healthy in Cincinnati.
Junis was a bit of a surprise addition to the team. Most did not expect Frankie Montas to bring back major league talent in any sort of trade. Junis has been that and more. After his first appearance as a Red was very rough, he has settled down. Even in his two emergency starts he has combined for nine shutout innings of baseball. When Junis enters a game, you can trust he will cover multiple innings.
This is something that David Bell has coveted as manager as he’s tried to make multiple relievers the kind of pitcher who can go more than one inning. The latest attempt is with Fernando Cruz, and it should end. Some guys are built for it, others aren’t. Junis and Martinez are built for it.
They are also very good at limiting walks. Martinez and Junis are ninth and tenth respectively, in walk rate according to Baseball Savant. Only eight pitchers in all MLB have a stingier walk rate than these dudes. The Reds have struggled for the better part of my lifetime with issuing free passes out of the bullpen. Martinez and Junis don’t.
Junis has a $7 million mutual option for 2025 that is likely to get picked up. The wild card will be if he thinks he can earn more, but it is a nice raise from this year’s $4 million.
Martinez has a player option for $12 million for 2025. This one seems like he may elect free agency and go for another starting pitcher-type contract with someone. That may put a wrench in my hopes as I think he is most valuable as a versatile reliever/starter. It all depends on his ambitions.
Regardless of the challenges, I believe the Reds should bring both these guys back next year.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast