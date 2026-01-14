Cincinnati Reds Announce Important Dates Fans Should Know Ahead of Spring Training

The Cincinnati Reds announced several key Spring Training dates on Tuesday.

February 9: Pitchers and catchers, along with World Baseball Classic players, report to Spring Training.

Pitchers and catchers, along with World Baseball Classic players, report to Spring Training. February 11: Pitchers and catchers have their first workout.

Pitchers and catchers have their first workout. February 14: Position players report.

Position players report. February 16: First full squad workout.

First full squad workout. February 21: First Spring Training game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Their schedule features a unique opponent, the Cuban National Team. They will face Cuba on March 4, while Cuba prepares for the World Baseball Classic.

There will be 28 exhibition games featuring a Major League team facing a World Baseball Classic team during Spring Training.

Also of note, the Reds will play the Giants in Scottsdale on March 19 as part of MLB’s 2026 Spring Breakout games.

Before Opening Day on March 26, the Reds will travel to Milwaukee to play two exhibition games against the Brewers on Tuesday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 24.

The Reds host the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day on March 26th.

