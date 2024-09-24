Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds Travel to Cleveland to Face Cleveland Guardians in the Ohio Cup
The Cincinnati Reds (76-81) will face off against the Cleveland Guardians (90-67) on Tuesday night.
On offense, the Reds are led by Elly De La Cruz with an OPS of .819, 69 extra-base hits, and a league-leading 65 stolen bases.
The Guardians are led on offense by Jose Ramirez with an OPS of .815 and 74 extra-base hits, including 37 home runs.
Jakob Junis will get the start for the Reds, and he has been phenomenal over his last five starts. In those five starts, Junis has given up just three runs in 23 2/3 innings.
However, the Reds are only 1-4 in those games.
Tanner Bibee will get the start for the Guardians. Bibee is 11-8 with a 3.56 ERA on the season. In his last start, the right-hander gave up two runs over 6 2/3 innings in a 5-4 victory over the Twins.
Bibee faced the Reds once this season and gave up four runs over 5 1/3 innings in a 4-2 Reds win.
The Reds and Guardians will face off in game one of the series at 6:40 ET.
News and Notes
- The Reds are 33-18 in series openers and 17-8 in series openers on the road.
- The Reds are 6-8 against the American League Central Division.
- The Reds are 12-8 in September.
- The Reds are 60-55 against right-hander starting pitchers.
