Down on the Farm: Chase Burns Strikes Out Seven, Austin Hays Makes First Rehab Appearance
The Louisville Bats, Chattanooga Lookouts, Dayton Dragons, and Daytona Tortugas were all in action on Friday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (6-6) Lost 6-3
- Tyler Callihan went 1-4 with a triple.
- Austin Hays went 0-2 with a sacrifice fly. It was Hays's first game of his rehab assignment.
- Rece Hinds went 2-4 with a stolen base
- Carson Spiers gave up five runs on seven hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out two.
- Alexis Diaz struck out the side in his scoreless inning. He is due to pitch again on Saturday for the Bats.
- Luis Mey struck out two and walked a batter in his scoreless inning of work.
Chattanooga Lookouts (2-3) Lost 4-1
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-4 with a walk.
- Sal Stewart went 0-5
- Jay Allen II went 1-4 with a walk.
- Dominc Pitelli went 1-4 with a triple.
- Jose Acuna threw five innings and gave up an unearned run. He walked four and struck out six.
Dayton Dragons (2-5) Lost 5-1
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-3 with a walk.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-4.
- Carlos Jorge went 0-3.
- Ricardo Cabrera went 1-4.
- Chase Burns struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings of work. He gave up a run on two hits and two walks.
Daytona Tortugas (4-3) Won 15-10
- Carlos Sanchez went 3-6
- Sammy Stafura went 0-1
- Luis Reyes went 0-4 and pitched 1 1/3 innings as a position player. He picked up the save and struck out two batters.
- Ty Floyd gave up one earned run over three innings. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.
Watch highlights below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast