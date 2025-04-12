Inside The Reds

Down on the Farm: Chase Burns Strikes Out Seven, Austin Hays Makes First Rehab Appearance

Burns was the Reds' first-round draft pick in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee Chase Burns throws a pitch, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee Chase Burns throws a pitch, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Louisville Bats, Chattanooga Lookouts, Dayton Dragons, and Daytona Tortugas were all in action on Friday.

Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (6-6) Lost 6-3

  • Tyler Callihan went 1-4 with a triple.
  • Austin Hays went 0-2 with a sacrifice fly. It was Hays's first game of his rehab assignment.
  • Rece Hinds went 2-4 with a stolen base
  • Carson Spiers gave up five runs on seven hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out two.
  • Alexis Diaz struck out the side in his scoreless inning. He is due to pitch again on Saturday for the Bats.
  • Luis Mey struck out two and walked a batter in his scoreless inning of work.

Chattanooga Lookouts (2-3) Lost 4-1

  • Hector Rodriguez went 1-4 with a walk.
  • Sal Stewart went 0-5
  • Jay Allen II went 1-4 with a walk.
  • Dominc Pitelli went 1-4 with a triple.
  • Jose Acuna threw five innings and gave up an unearned run. He walked four and struck out six.

Dayton Dragons (2-5) Lost 5-1

  • Yerlin Confidan went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Leo Balcazar went 1-4.
  • Carlos Jorge went 0-3.
  • Ricardo Cabrera went 1-4.
  • Chase Burns struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings of work. He gave up a run on two hits and two walks.

Daytona Tortugas (4-3) Won 15-10

  • Carlos Sanchez went 3-6
  • Sammy Stafura went 0-1
  • Luis Reyes went 0-4 and pitched 1 1/3 innings as a position player. He picked up the save and struck out two batters.
  • Ty Floyd gave up one earned run over three innings. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Watch highlights below:

