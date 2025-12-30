Cincinnati Reds Reveal Jersey Numbers for Potential Rookie Debuts

The Cincinnati Reds have released more uniform numbers for players who could debut in 2026. Players who have been added to the 40-man roster have an easier path to Major League Baseball, so they have their numbers pre-planned.

Jose Franco will wear number 74 if he debuts in 2026. Franco was the first of the players added to the 40-man roster prior to the offseason deadline. The 24-year-old had an impressive 2025 season, going 10-4 with a 3.11 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. He missed the 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery. Once he rehabbed, he was promoted to High-A Dayton to start 2024. The only other Red to wear 74 was Ricky Karcher in 2023.

Leo Balcazar will wear number 85. The 21-year-old had a breakout season in 2025. He began the season in High-A with the Dragons and was promoted in July to Double-A. For the season, he slashed .263/.339/.381 with a career high 12 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 20 doubles. He slashed .277/.340/.340 with six doubles in the Arizona Fall League and was added to the 40-man roster in November. The only other Reds to wear 85 are Jake Wong in 2023 and Luis Cessa from 2021 to 2023.

Edwin Arroyo will wear number 56. The switch-hitting shortstop slashed .284/.345/.371 with 23 doubles, 44 RBIs, and four triples. The 22-year-old played the entire season in Double-A after missing all of the 2024 season due to injury. In the Puerto Rican Winter League, Arroyo is slashing .352/.435/.481 with six extra-base hits and a stolen base. The last five Reds to wear that number were Steve Delabar, Justin Freeman, Matt Maloney, Todd Coffey, and Aaron Myette.

Hector Rodriguez is slated to wear number 43. The Reds' ninth-ranked prospect and the highest-ranked outfielder in the organization split time between Double-A and Triple-A in 2025. He slashed .260/.304/.405 with seven home runs in 53 games. Rodriguez was acquired alongside Jose Acuna in the Tyler Naquin trade with the New York Mets in 2022. Sal Stewart and Alexis Diaz were the last two Reds to wear 43. Stewart is switching to 27 for 2026.

