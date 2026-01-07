Former Reds Minor League Pitcher Signs With Red Sox

Former Reds Minor League pitcher T.J. Sikkema has signed a contract with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, per Ari Alexander on X.

Sikkema joined the Reds organization in December of 2023 in the Minor League portion of the Rule 5 draft. In 2024, he pitched for both the Dayton Dragons and Chattanooga Lookouts that season. He was 6-3 in 14 starts and six relief appearances. He had a 3.61 ERA and 72 strikeouts with 16 walks. In 2025, he was promoted to Triple-A Louisville and finished the season making four starts with a relief appearance with the Bats. He was 8-4 with a 4.47 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

Drafted by the New York Yankees in the first round of the 2019 draft out of Missouri, he was later traded to the Kansas City Royals in 2023. He pitched one season in the Royals organization, going 4-4 with a 5.85 ERA in 34 relief appearances. The Royals transitioned him into a relief role that season.

The lefty has four pitches. A fastball, slider, sinker, and changeup. His fastball is in the low 90s and has reached 93. At times, he does struggle with command; he allowed 16 hits and walked seven batters in his final 12 1/3 innings pitched in Louisville.

The Red Sox signed him to a minor league contract with an invite to Spring Training.

The #RedSox announced the addition of LHP TJ Sikkema on a MiLB deal with a spring training invite.



Sikkema was the 38th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. pic.twitter.com/GNOWW3eMel — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) January 6, 2026

