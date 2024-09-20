Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Injury Updates: What We Know About Matt McLain, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Andrew Abbott

The Reds have dealt with tons of injuries this season.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 22, 2024; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain during media day at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images


It's been a tough season for the Reds when it comes to injuries. Gordon Wittenmeyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer shared the latest on some key pieces:

Andrew Abbott is not expected to pitch again this season due to his shoulder injury.

Matt McLain has missed the entire season with shoulder and rib injuries. He's expected to get into some instructional league games this fall.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who missed most of the season with a fractured hand, is expected to play in the Arizona Fall League.

