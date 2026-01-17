Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

The Cincinnati Reds have successfully added to their bullpen this offseason, but Nick Krall said last week that they are continuing to look for ways to improve their offense.

On Friday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that teams continue to inquire about Cincinnati's starting pitchers. He added that Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, and Andrew Abbott are believe to be unavailable.

“To trade one of those starters, or even Brady Singer, whose trade value is the lowest as a pitcher earning $12.75 million and entering his final season of club control, the Reds almost certainly would need a major league ready starter in return," Rosenthal wrote. "And they still want more offense, too.”

The Reds' pitching depth is currently a huge strength, and it seems that they've worried about losing that depth. I certainly understand their point of view on this, but if that is the only way they can get an impact bat, it feels like it would be smart to at least consider trading someone like Brady Singer, who is on the last year of his contract.

Reds manager Terry Francona spoke about the depth of the pitching staff.

It’s really good. There’s some room for competition, which is not a bad thing. As long as guys stay healthy, you don’t have guys who are making a team out of desperation. It’s like, well, they deserve it. And that’s way better.”

Players report to Spring Training in less than a month.

You can read Rosenthal's full article here.

