Cincinnati Reds Sign Veteran Pitcher to Minor League Deal

The Cincinnati Reds have signed Davis Daniel to a minor league deal, according to Tread Athletics.

The 28-year-old pitched in three games with the Atlanta Braves during the 2025 season and gave up six earned runs in 10 innings. Previously he' had appeared in nine games with the Los Angeles Angels in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

He appeared in 25 games for the Braves' Triple-A affiliate and had an ERA of 5.60 in 101 1/3 innings.

Daniel was drafted three different times. He was first drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 34th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. In 2028, the Milwaukee Brewers selected him in the 11th round. Then, in 2019, the Angels took him in the 7th round out of Auburn University.

He made his MLB debut and tossed three scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians on September 7, 2023.

Daniel provides the Reds with more minor league depth.

You can see more about Daniel below:

Congrats to Davis Daniel on signing with the @Reds ✍️@Davis_Daniel13 diced on Day 1 of Tread's Pro Day, showcasing a low-90s fastball with well-above-average extension and big-league feel for his secondary offerings. 📈



Coach: @FlipperBsbl#TreadFam pic.twitter.com/s6D6TtUbVk — Tread Athletics (@TreadHQ) January 23, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



