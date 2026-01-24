Cincinnati Reds Sign Veteran Pitcher to Minor League Deal
In this story:
The Cincinnati Reds have signed Davis Daniel to a minor league deal, according to Tread Athletics.
The 28-year-old pitched in three games with the Atlanta Braves during the 2025 season and gave up six earned runs in 10 innings. Previously he' had appeared in nine games with the Los Angeles Angels in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
He appeared in 25 games for the Braves' Triple-A affiliate and had an ERA of 5.60 in 101 1/3 innings.
Daniel was drafted three different times. He was first drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 34th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. In 2028, the Milwaukee Brewers selected him in the 11th round. Then, in 2019, the Angels took him in the 7th round out of Auburn University.
He made his MLB debut and tossed three scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians on September 7, 2023.
Daniel provides the Reds with more minor league depth.
