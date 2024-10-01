Look: Cincinnati Reds Legend Johnny Bench Reacts to Pete Rose's Death
CINCINNATI — Reds legend and MLB Hit King Pete Rose died on Monday. The 83-year-old was with some of his former teammates over the weekend.
Reds legend Johnny Bench reacted to the news with a social media post.
"There will never be another like Pete Rose," Bench wrote. "He battled his entire life, making it to the Big Leagues on determination and grit. He wanted to win every game and get 3 , no make that 4…no, 5 hits everyday. He won batting title because he had the desire and the goal. He wanted Ty Cobb’s record. Will we ever see this again? 13 seasons of 190+ hits. 3,562 games played. 5,929 times on base. Rookie of the Year, All Star, Gold Glover, Silver Slugger, MVP and World Series Champion. A local kid from Cincinnati who became a King. We were teammates, business partners and more importantly, in spite of what everyone thought, we were friends. I will miss him dearly."
Bench and Rose were teammates from 1967-78. They both won the National League MVP Award (Bench did it twice) and helped the Reds win back-to-back World Series Championships in 1975 and 1976.
Check out Bench's post about Rose below:
