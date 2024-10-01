Look: Pete Rose Was With Other Reds Legends Just One Day Before Death
CINCINNATI — Reds legend Pete Rose died on Monday at the age of 83. The Hit King spent Sunday with other Reds legends: Dave Concepcion, George Foster, Tony Perez and Ken Griffey Sr.
The former teammates got together at a card show. Check out the photo below:
