Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns on Mound in Reds Uniform for First Time

You love to see it!

James Rapien

Tennessee pitcher Chase Burns (23) celebrates after ending the 7th inning with a strikeout against Stanford in the NCAA Baseball College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Tennessee pitcher Chase Burns (23) celebrates after ending the 7th inning with a strikeout against Stanford in the NCAA Baseball College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, on Monday, June 19, 2023. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Reds selected Chase Burns with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Burns took the mound against the Brewers on Saturday in Arizona. Check out video of Burns below:

