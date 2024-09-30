Inside The Reds

Reds Expected to Target Skip Schumaker for Managerial Role, David Ross Also in Consideration

Schumaker managed the Marlins for two years.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 10, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker (45) looks on during batting practice before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 10, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker (45) looks on during batting practice before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Who will the Reds hire as their next manager? According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today their number one target is former Marlins manager Skip Schumaker.

"Schumaker, who officially informed the Marlins and his players that he had no interest in returning before departing Friday for a family emergency, is the No. 1 target of the Cincinnati Reds," Nightengale wrote. "Former Cubs manager David Ross also is expected to be interviewed."

The Reds are expected to do a thorough search before hiring David Bell's replacement. Schumaker and Ross might be the top two candidates going into the process.

Check out Nightengale's entire article here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury

Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement

Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment

Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On

Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List

Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A

Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings 

Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule

Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing

Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse 

Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season

Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run

Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future

Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract

Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network

Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway

Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/News