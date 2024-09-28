Marty Brennaman: Cincinnati Reds Should Call Terry Francona About Manager Job
CINCINNATI — The Reds are on the hunt for their next manager after firing David Bell last week.
Legendary Reds broadcaster and Hall of Famer Marty Brennaman thinks Nick Krall should check in on Terry Francona and see if he's interested in managing again.
"You owe it to yourself, you owe it to your fans to call Terry Francona and say 'are you interested in coming back to manage in the big leagues?'" Brennaman said on Off The Bench. "Any team that has a managerial vacancy now or down the road—and I think they'll probably be some more. I think you owe it to yourself to place that call and see if he's interested in coming back."
Related: Nine Candidates to be Cincinnati Reds Next Manager
Francona managed the Phillies (1997-2000) for four seasons, Red Sox for eight seasons (2004-11) and Guardians for 11 seasons (2013-23). He won two World Series Championships in Boston and the Guardians came within one game of winning the World Series in 2016.
"You can't pick a better candidate than Terry Francona," Brennaman added. "You can't do it."
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast