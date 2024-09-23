Nine Candidates to be Cincinnati Reds' Next Manager
As of Sunday night, the Reds are looking for a new manager. They fired David Bell after six seasons.
Here are nine candidates that they could consider hiring:
1. Barry Larkin
Barry Larkin played for the Reds from 1986-2004 and is a favorite among fans. He currently announces home games for the Reds, but has been known to help out during spring training. Would Larkin would want the job? Are the Reds interested in the Hall of Famer? He'll be mentioned over the next few days, even if he isn't a serious candidate.
2. Skip Schumaker
Bob Nightengale reported on Sunday night that Marlins Manager Skip Schumaker is on the Reds' radar to replace David Bell. Schumaker has a career record of 141-176 and is in his second season in Miami.
3. Scott Servais
Scott Servais was fired by the Seattle Mariners earlier this year, but has a career 680-642 record over nine seasons. He had three-straight winning seasons coming into this year. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Reds make a run at Servais.
4. Terry Francona
Francona retired at the end of the 2023 season, but it would possibly be worth a call to see if he's interested in managing again. Francona has a managerial record of 1,950-1,672 over 23 seasons.
5. David Ross
Ross managed the Cubs for four seasons with a record of 262-284. He played for the Reds from 2006-2008. Ross is currently not managing a team.
6. Gabe Kapler
Gabe Kapler has a managerial record of 456-411 over six seasons with the Phillies and Giants. Kapler is a guy who is looked pretty highly upon in the industry and is currently serving as the Assistant General Manager of the Miami Marlins.
7. Aaron Boone
Aaron Boone has been the Yankees Manager for the past seven seasons and is 600-425 over that time. If the Yankees have an early exit in the 2024 playoffs and move in another direction, the Reds could emerge as a contender for his services.
8. Derek Johnson
Derek Johnson is the Reds' Director of Pitching and has been on the staff since 2019. This is a move that I don't think the Reds would make since it went poorly when they promoted former Pitching Coach Bryan Price, but Johnson is another guy who is highly regarded in league circles.
9. Pat Kelly
Pat Kelly just finished his fifth season with the Louisville Bats and recently picked up his 2,000th career Minor League victory. This is another long shot, but he is an in-house option worth mentioning.
Other Names Worth Knowing: Miguel Cairo, Will Venable, Don Mattingly, Brad Ausmus
