Nine Candidates to be Cincinnati Reds' Next Manager

The Reds fired David Bell on Sunday night.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds special assistant Barry Larkin observes individual defensive drills during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds special assistant Barry Larkin observes individual defensive drills during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
As of Sunday night, the Reds are looking for a new manager. They fired David Bell after six seasons.

Here are nine candidates that they could consider hiring:

1. Barry Larkin

Cincinnati Reds special assistant Barry Larkin observes individual defensive drills
Cincinnati Reds special assistant Barry Larkin observes individual defensive drills during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Barry Larkin played for the Reds from 1986-2004 and is a favorite among fans. He currently announces home games for the Reds, but has been known to help out during spring training. Would Larkin would want the job? Are the Reds interested in the Hall of Famer? He'll be mentioned over the next few days, even if he isn't a serious candidate.

2. Skip Schumaker

Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker (45) walks off the field after a pitching change during the eighth inning
Aug 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker (45) walks off the field after a pitching change during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Bob Nightengale reported on Sunday night that Marlins Manager Skip Schumaker is on the Reds' radar to replace David Bell. Schumaker has a career record of 141-176 and is in his second season in Miami.

3. Scott Servais

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais (9) reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers
Aug 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais (9) reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Scott Servais was fired by the Seattle Mariners earlier this year, but has a career 680-642 record over nine seasons. He had three-straight winning seasons coming into this year. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Reds make a run at Servais.

4. Terry Francona

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona
Sep 30, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona (77) walks off the field during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Francona retired at the end of the 2023 season, but it would possibly be worth a call to see if he's interested in managing again. Francona has a managerial record of 1,950-1,672 over 23 seasons.

5. David Ross

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross looks on from the dugout during game
Oct 1, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs manager David Ross looks on from the dugout during game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Ross managed the Cubs for four seasons with a record of 262-284. He played for the Reds from 2006-2008. Ross is currently not managing a team.

6. Gabe Kapler

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler (19) looks on during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks
Sep 20, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler (19) looks on during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Gabe Kapler has a managerial record of 456-411 over six seasons with the Phillies and Giants. Kapler is a guy who is looked pretty highly upon in the industry and is currently serving as the Assistant General Manager of the Miami Marlins.

7. Aaron Boone

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks with reporters before the game against the Texas Rangers
Sep 3, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks with reporters before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images / Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Aaron Boone has been the Yankees Manager for the past seven seasons and is 600-425 over that time. If the Yankees have an early exit in the 2024 playoffs and move in another direction, the Reds could emerge as a contender for his services.

8. Derek Johnson

Cincinnati Reds pitching coach/director of pitching Derek Johnson (36) poses for the annual picture day photo
Cincinnati Reds pitching coach/director of pitching Derek Johnson (36) poses for the annual picture day photo at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Cincinnati Reds Spring Training / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Derek Johnson is the Reds' Director of Pitching and has been on the staff since 2019. This is a move that I don't think the Reds would make since it went poorly when they promoted former Pitching Coach Bryan Price, but Johnson is another guy who is highly regarded in league circles.

9. Pat Kelly

Cincinnati Reds Pat Kelly poses during media day
Mar 1, 2021; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds Pat Kelly poses during media day at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: MLB Photos via Imagn Images / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pat Kelly just finished his fifth season with the Louisville Bats and recently picked up his 2,000th career Minor League victory. This is another long shot, but he is an in-house option worth mentioning.

Other Names Worth Knowing: Miguel Cairo, Will Venable, Don Mattingly, Brad Ausmus

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

