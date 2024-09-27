Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait the Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
The Cincinnati Reds are looking for accountability from their next manager. Nick Krall has said it.Jonathan India has said it. The majority of fans agree.
That is what makes Skip Schumaker an interesting candidate for the job.
Schumaker is finishing his second year as manager of the Marlins, but Sunday could be his last game managing in Miami. That would put him on the open market as the most attractive options for any MLB team seeking a new Skip-per (see what I did there?).
He won manager of the year in his first season with Miami, leading them to their first postseason appearance in two decades.
Injuries to the starting rotation derailed any hopes of a repeat performance this season. Schumaker’s record may not look enticing, but it’s how he approaches managing a baseball team that should.
Take this clip, for example. After a game in which his rookie starting pitcher allowed four first-inning runs. Schumaker did not mince words:
While it’s not necessarily a desired quality that the Reds need a manger who will call players out, it is desirable that he held Sixto Sanchez accountable. He said nothing unfair in that clip and kept it to his performance, which was sub par.
Former Reds manager David Bell would never do that, but maybe that's exactly what the team needs.
