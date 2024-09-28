Inside The Reds

MLB Insider: Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams for Skip Schumaker's Services

Schumaker won't return to Miami next season.

James Rapien

Sep 10, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker (45) looks on from the dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Will Skip Schumaker be the next Reds manager?

He informed Miami that he wouldn't be returning to the Marlins next season according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Schumaker led them to the playoffs last year, but this season hasn't been nearly as successful.

Miami has a 60-100 record. Despite that, Schumaker appears to be a favorite to become the next Reds manager—and they could have competition.

"The Marlins' 60-100 record hasn't soured the baseball world's opinion of him," Passan wrote. "Schumaker, who spent 11 seasons as a major league player, is extremely well-regarded in the industry and expected to be a top candidate for the two other current managerial openings with Cincinnati—where he played his final two seasons—and the Chicago White Sox."

Passan also mentioned the Cardinals, Rockies and Blue Jays as possible fits.

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

