MLB to Have 'Conversations' About Returning to Individual Team All-Star Game Jerseys
MLB seems to be considering a change for future All-Star Games that will be quite popular among the fans, and some players as well.
Hours before the 2024 All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred held a Q&A with writers and said that "there will be conversations" about the potential return of individual team jerseys at the All-Star Game.
"I'm aware of the sentiment," Manfred said, according to Evan P. Grant of The Dallas Morning News.
From 1997 to 2017, MLB players wore their branded All-Star jerseys during the Home Run Derby and All-Star Workout Day, then switched to regular team uniforms for the All-Star Game. In '18 and '19, the branded jerseys were only seen during the Workout Day, with regular team jerseys worn during the Derby and Midsummer Classic.
That all changed in '21.
Nike in '19 agreed to a 10-year, $1 billion deal to become MLB's official uniform supplier. Beginning with the MLB All-Star Game in '21—and ever since—the retail giant designed jerseys to be worn during the All-Star Game, with regular jerseys worn during the Derby. Among other issues with the Nike-designed uniforms, fans and pundits have not taken kindly to the change.
Manfred in '22 defended the branded jerseys, saying "I never thought that a baseball team wearing different jerseys in a game was a particularly appealing look for us."
But perhaps Manfred's stance is softening a bit as support for the return of team jerseys continues.
Most recently, Philadelphia Phillies first baseman and two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper, who said he enjoyed watching the All-Star Game with team jerseys growing up as a kid, voiced his opinion for their return.
“If we could change back to that,” Harper said on Monday, “I think it would be really cool.”
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will begin at 8 p.m. ET, with Pittsburgh Pirates ace rookie Paul Skenes (6-0, 1.90 ERA) taking the mound for the NL against Baltimore Orioles right-hander Corbin Burnes (9-4, 2.43 ERA) for the American League.