Report: Rival Executives Believe Mets Are 'Going for It'
What a difference a few months have made for the New York Mets.
At the end of May, the Mets were a miserable 24–33 and in very real danger of falling to last place in the National League East. It looked like New York was in for another lost season a year after a 75–87 dud.
Things have changed drastically. The team has caught fire and currently holds the second wild-card spot in the National League, and won the opener of a crucial four-game series against the Atlanta Braves Thursday in extra innings.
How, then, will the Mets approach the trade deadline? Per Andy Martino of SNY, aggressively.
"I asked a rival exec this morning what he was hearing about the Mets," Martino wrote on social media Friday. “'They’re going for it.'”
Despite its formidable offense, New York has several holes in its roster—primarily in the bullpen. Whether the high-payroll Mets can sustain their momentum remains to be seen.