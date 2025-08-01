Rob Manfred Downplays Locker Room Confrontation With Phillies Star Bryce Harper
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Wrigley Field as the location for the 2027 MLB All-Star Game on Friday. Afterwards, he took a moment to speak with media and addressed reports of a confrontation he had with Bryce Harper in the Philadelphia Phillies locker room last weekend.
On Monday, ESPN reported Harper had cursed out Manfred when the commissioner visited the team's clubhouse and discussed the economics of MLB, with Harper snapping that Manfred should "get the f--- out" if he wanted to discuss that in relation to a possible salary cap in the next CBA. The two reportedly shook hands afterwards but Harper refused to take Manfred's calls the following day.
On Friday Manfred was asked about the situation and downplayed it to the best of his ability, stating he doesn't discuss the locker room visits in detail.
"You know, I don't talk about those player meetings," Manfred said, per Front Office Sports. "Let me say this: I think more has been made out of this than needs to be made out of it. Bryce expressed his views, at the end of the meeting we shook hands, and went our separate ways. Not all that significant."
A busy week for Manfred between this and an extremely active MLB trade deadline.