Rockies Baserunner Levels Giants Catcher in Massive Collision at Home Plate
The series between the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants has been absolute mayhem, and if anything, has served as the perfect precursor to the upcoming 2025 NFL season.
After tempers flared resulting in a benches-clearing brawl during Tuesday's game, Wednesday night featured a different type of fireworks. During the fifth inning, Hunter Goodman hit a single through the infield and Tyler Freeman attempted to score from second.
The throw from the outfield was a bit up the line, and Giants catcher Patrick Bailey found himself right in the middle of the base path as he attempted to catch the ball. Unfortunately for him, Tyler Freeman didn't hit the brakes one bit, and he steamrolled right through Bailey, at the expense of both players.
Freeman, clearly in some pain, slowly reached out and touched home plate after the collision, before trainers from both teams rushed onto the field to tend to their players.
Freeman was ruled safe at the plate and Heliot Ramos was charged with a throwing error for his poor throw to the plate.
Both Bailey and Freeman were able to remain in the game after being checked out by trainers.