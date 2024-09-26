SI

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon Shared Special Moment With Parents on Field After Retirement News

The veteran outfielder plans to retire after the 2024 MLB season concludes on Sunday.

Madison Williams

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon hugs his dad and mom after they threw out a first pitch.
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon hugs his dad and mom after they threw out a first pitch. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
A few days after Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon announced that he will be retiring after this season, he shared a special moment on the field with his parents before Thursday's game, which kicked off the start of his final weekend as an MLB player.

His parents Myron and Ellen were able to throw out the first pitch ahead of Thursday afternoon's matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Blackmon stationed himself at home plate to catch the pitches thrown by his dad.

After the pitch, which Myron delivered straight to his son's glove, Blackmon hugged his parents and posed for pictures.

Blackmon got off to a hot start in Thursday's game after he crushed a 393-foot two-run home run in the second inning. In case Thursday is the last time Blackmon's parents get to attend one of his games, it was pretty awesome they got to witness one more home run by him.

