Rockies Become Fastest Team to 50 Losses in MLB Season Since 1884
It's officially June and the Colorado Rockies are still seeking their 10th win of the 2025 MLB season.
The Rockies were swept for the 10th time this season on Sunday, this time by the New York Mets, which is tied for the most times a team has been swept through its first 20 series in league history. They're now sitting at a woeful 9-50 on the campaign, having made even more unwanted history in the process.
Colorado suffered its 50th loss of the season in its 59th game of the year. Only two teams in MLB history have reached 50 losses faster, the 1876 Cincinnati Red Stockings and the 1884 Kansas City Union, according to ESPN. It's been 141 years, almost one and a half centuries, since a team has been off to as dismal of a start as the 2025 Rockies.
The Rockies have lost eight straight games and haven't won since defeating the New York Yankees, 3–2, on May 23. The team is 1-13 in its last 14 games and haven't scored more than five runs in a game since May 17.
Colorado's next chance to reach double digits in the win column will come Monday, June 2, as they'll begin a three-game series on the road against the Miami Marlins.