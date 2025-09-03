Rockies Pitcher Explains Why Punches Were Thrown After Rafael Devers's Home Run
The San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies wasted no time getting into an all-out brawl that featured some punches on Tuesday night as Kyle Freeland and Rafael Devers had a difference of opinion in the top of the first inning. Freeland, a veteran lefty, surrendered a home run to the sudden first base enthusiast, who enjoyed the view and took his time embarking on a home-run trot.
The two began barking at each other, which was enough for both benches to clear and race out to the middle of the diamond.
When order was restored, Freeland was ejected after not recording a single out while Devers was allowed to remain in the game, which the Giants would go on to win by a score of 7-4.
When reporters were able to get an audience with Freeland after the contest to understand what, exactly, happened to spark the fracas, he explained that there's a time and place for admiring home runs and the top of the opening frame is not one of them.
"I found it extremely disrespectful to show me up like that in the first inning," he said.
“I didn’t do anything wrong,” Devers countered when asked about his actions. “I didn’t do anything different from when I hit a home run. I don’t know why it bothered him.”
So once again, it sounds like another unwritten rules situation where everyone has a different perspective. Devers's teammate Logan Webb had an interesting one as it pertains to Freeland.
“I’m surprised it hasn’t happened before with that guy,” Webb said. “He runs his mouth a lot of the time. Rafi got him good.”
The only way to get this stuff out of the game? Make sure no one looks at anything or talks at all.