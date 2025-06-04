Rockies Snap 22-Series Losing Streak With Epic Game-Saving Catch vs. Marlins
The Colorado Rockies finally ended their devastating 22-series losing streak on Tuesday night by beating the Miami Marlins 3-2. They won Monday night and Tuesday, putting them ahead 2-0 in the three-game series—that's an official series win.
And, the Rockies sealed the win with a pretty epic ending. In the bottom of the ninth with the Rockies leading 3–2 and one out away from victory, Marlins pinch hitter Heriberto Hernandez crushed a ball to center field. Off the bat, it looked like Hernandez had tied the game, but center fielder Brenton Doyle spoiled the Marlins' chances by running over and reaching up for an incredible catch.
Check out Doyle’s heroic play.
This was Colorado's 11th win of the extremely disappointing season. Before Monday's win, the Rockies became the quickest MLB team to reach 50 losses in a season since 1884. Now, they're on a two-game winning streak.
The Rockies will look to sweep the Marlins on Wednesday afternoon. After that, they will go on to face the NL East leading New York Mets starting on Friday.