Rockies Snap 22-Series Losing Streak With Epic Game-Saving Catch vs. Marlins

Brenton Doyle saved the day.

Madison Williams

Colorado Rockies outfielder Brenton Doyle catches a ball.
Colorado Rockies outfielder Brenton Doyle catches a ball. / Colorado Rockies/Screengrab
The Colorado Rockies finally ended their devastating 22-series losing streak on Tuesday night by beating the Miami Marlins 3-2. They won Monday night and Tuesday, putting them ahead 2-0 in the three-game series—that's an official series win.

And, the Rockies sealed the win with a pretty epic ending. In the bottom of the ninth with the Rockies leading 3–2 and one out away from victory, Marlins pinch hitter Heriberto Hernandez crushed a ball to center field. Off the bat, it looked like Hernandez had tied the game, but center fielder Brenton Doyle spoiled the Marlins' chances by running over and reaching up for an incredible catch.

Check out Doyle’s heroic play.

This was Colorado's 11th win of the extremely disappointing season. Before Monday's win, the Rockies became the quickest MLB team to reach 50 losses in a season since 1884. Now, they're on a two-game winning streak.

The Rockies will look to sweep the Marlins on Wednesday afternoon. After that, they will go on to face the NL East leading New York Mets starting on Friday.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

