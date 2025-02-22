Rockies' Zac Veen Unleashes Most Aggressive Bat Flip of 2025 Spring Training
Spring training is here, which means viral baseball moments are so back.
Saturday's contests have already produced some top contenders for clippable content, including two homers from Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz against the Cleveland Guardians and a wild bases-clearing sacrifice fly during the Arizona Diamondbacks' tilt against the Colorado Rockies.
Also in the running, however, is Colorado outfielder Zac Veen's extremely extra bat flip, which he pulled out during the aforementioned contest vs. Arizona. As he finished a home run swing, Veen's bat careened through the air, flipping two or three times before crash-landing on the ground.
With a Rockies player on first base, Veen consequently brought in two runs for Colorado for an overall three-run lead at the bottom of the fourth.
Watch that below:
The Rockies added Veen to their 40-man roster back in December. The 23-year-old had another big moment against the D-Backs on Friday, when he tied the game at 6–6 with an RBI double in the top of the seventh. Colorado would go on to win that game 12–8, and Saturday's game 9–3.