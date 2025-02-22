Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Somehow Clears Loaded Bases With Sac Fly vs. Rockies
The arrival of spring training is a joyous occasion. It indicates winter is nearing its end and spring is near. It means baseball will be back in the daily lives of sports fans sooner rather than later. And, of course, it's an opportunity for the teams that make up Major League Baseball to work off the rust after a few months off.
That last item means there are just as many lowlights as highlights during spring training games. Saturday brought viewers the first healthy batch of such games, and the Arizona Diamondbacks-Colorado Rockies matchup produced the early leader for best lowlight of spring training 2025.
The D-Backs had the bases loaded with one out in the top of the fifth and Ketel Marte at the plate. Marte mashed a deep fly ball to center but it wasn't quite far enough to clear the fence, and Rockies center fielder Sam Hilliard was able to come down with it. The runner at third was able to easily tag up and jog home for a run.
However, Hilliard took too long getting the ball back into the infield so Arizona sent the man at second to tag up and run home as well. Then everything really went off the rails for the Rockies, with an errant throw and deeply unfortunate bounce resulting in a three-run sacrifice fly for Marte.
Not every day you see a set of fully-loaded bases cleared by a fly ball to center. But that's baseball. Every game brings the possibility of something unique.