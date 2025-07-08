Rockies Manager Shares More Details On Why Star Rookie Was Demoted
The Colorado Rockies have boasted one of the worst pitching staffs in recent memory over the first several months of the 2025 season, with the team ranking at or near the bottom of the league in every major statistical category.
Just about every pitcher in the Rockies clubhouse has struggled to find any success on the bump, and this includes the team's former top prospect in right-hander Chase Dollander.
Colorado took Dollander with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft in hopes that he would become their Ace of the future, and the rookie made his big league debut back at the start of April.
The Rockies promoted the righty in hopes that he would add some stability to a shaky at best rotation, but it's become very apparent that he isn't quite ready for The Show just yet.
Across his first 15 big league starts, Dollander struggled greatly, only managing to put up a 6.68 ERA and 1.56 WHIP.
While he showed some flashes of the immense talent he undoubtedly possesses, his overall inability to adjust to MLB-caliber hitters was very apparent.
These struggles led Colorado to decide to send the rookie back down to Triple-A on Monday, a move which, according to MLB.com's Molly Burkhardt, Rockies' interim manager Warren Schaeffer says is meant to allow the rookie to "work on some things."
“He absolutely has things he needs to work on,” Schaeffer said. “He needs to work on his efficiency and getting deeper into games and throwing more strikes early in counts. And he knows all this, and it's a good time for him to go down there and work on it.”
While the move may be a bit disappointing for Dollander, it's clearly the right thing to do for his overall development.
He's shown he has all the tools to become a top-of-the-rotation guy at the big league level, he just has a few kinks he has to work out before he can fully reach his potential.
At only 23 years old, there is still plenty of time for Dollander to come around, and that's exactly what this demotion is meant to help him do.
If all does according to plane, then it won't be very long at all until the righty finds himself back on the bump in Colorado.
