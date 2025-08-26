Rockies to Open at Marlins, Blue Jays as MLB Releases 2026 Schedule
The Colorado Rockies will open the 2026 MLB regular season with a six-game road trip to the eastern time zone before opening the home portion of the schedule on April 3.
MLB released the entire regular season schedule on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse of the 81 home and road games the Rockies will face next season. Colorado will face its usual NL West opponents, along with two series each against the rest of the National League. In addition, the Rockies will face all 15 American League teams in three-game series, half of which will be in Denver.
Here is a look at the schedule highlights. Times and television designations will be announced later. The schedule for the Rockies starts on March 26 and ends on Sept. 27.
Opening Day, Season Finale
The Rockies will open the season on the road on Thursday, March 26 at Miami. It’s likely Colorado will pick up an exhibition game or two on their way to the east coast since spring training will wrap up on March 22. Colorado will get a day off the following day, and then wrap up the series on Sunday, March 29, before a trip to Toronto to face the Blue Jays starting Monday, March 30.
The home opener will be on Friday, April 3, against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Rockies will host them for a three-game series, followed by the Houston Astros from April 6-8. Colorado will wrap up the season on the road at the Chicago White Sox from Sept. 25-27.
Longest Homestand
Colorado’s longest homestand is their last homestand of the season, from Sept. 14-24. It’s a 10-game, 11-day run that begins from Sept. 14-17 with a four-game series against the San Diego Padres. That is followed by a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners from Sept. 18-20. Followed by an off-day on Sept. 21, the Rockies host Arizona for a three-game series from Sept. 22-24.
Longest Road Trip
Colorado will be on the road from Aug. 7-16, with an off day for travel on Aug. 6. The trip starts in St. Louis for three games from Aug. 7-9. That is followed a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks from Aug. 10-12. After an off day on Aug. 13, the Rockies wrap up the trip with a three-game series at San Francisco from Aug. 14-16.
Division Games
Colorado plays 11 NL West games in April, all against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Padres. The Rockies play 13 in May, including seven games with Arizona, three with the Dodgers and three with the Giants. June brings a break from divisional action.
The Rockies will play 12 division games in July — seven with San Francisco, three with the Dodgers and a rare-two-game series with the Padres. August brings nine division games — three each with San Francisco, Arizona and the Dodgers. Colorado wraps up the season with seven divisional games in September — four with San Diego and three with Arizona.
Holidays
The Rockies will be at Philadelphia for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10. Colorado will be at the Los Angeles Dodgers for Memorial Day on Monday, May 25. The Rockies will be home for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21, against Pittsburgh. Colorado will also be home for the Fourth of July when it hosts San Francisco. Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, is an off day for Colorado.