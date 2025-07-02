Three Areas Colorado Rockies Must Address at MLB Trade Deadline
The Colorado Rockies’ only mission this season is to avoid Major League Baseball history.
If the Rockies end up setting the record for most losses in an MLB season, it’s a record that may be impossible for anyone else to break.
Because Colorado is so bad this season, the assumption is that they’ll sell at the trade deadline. The only question is how much?
But the Rockies need to make sure they get proper return on whatever they trade. Their future success depends on it.
By the end of the trade deadline, the Rockies should have addressed these three areas.
Starting Pitching
Colorado’s rotation is a wreck. Some of it is injuries. Some of it is youth. But the Rockies need more arms if they intend to put together a competent rotation for the future.
Some of it could be ready soon. Carson Palmquist is back in Triple-A but has done a little time in Majors. Right-handers Gabriel Hughes and Jaden Hill are both at Triple-A, too.
Colorado would be wise to put their trade bait to use to bolster the rotation. Any pitching the Rockies get in return should either by high-level prospects close to the Majors or young MLB-ready starters that have several years of team control whose stuff fit Coors Field.
First Base
Kris Bryant might have the worst contract in baseball and his degenerative back condition likely won’t allow him to play much longer.
Michael Toglia is the starter now and given his offensive history he doesn’t appear to be much more than a stopgap. He had a powerful 2024, hitting 25 home runs. But his batting average was just above .200.
The Rockies could use a first baseman of the future. That player could be last year’s first-round pick, Charlie Condon. But he can also play outfield, so he could end up there. Colorado could use another option to increase its flexibility.
Outfield
Right now, the Rockies have Jordan Beck, Mickey Moniak, Brenton Doyle and just-promoted prospect Yanquiel Fernandez. The Rockies have Condon, who could end up there one day. Plus, there are five other outfield prospects in the Rockies’ Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline.
Colorado could use someone a little more Major League ready to add to the rotation, especially someone with a little pop and several years of team control.
