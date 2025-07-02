Rockies Veteran Infielder Mentioned As Potential Trade Target for New York Yankees
The Colorado Rockies are one of the few teams that are going to be surefire sellers ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline.
On pace to break the single-season record for losses, which was set by the Chicago White Sox last year with 121, virtually everyone on the roster should be made available so that they can start restocking the cupboard with long-term assets in what looks to be another lengthy rebuild.
Alas, finding players on the roster who contending teams around the league would even want to acquire is easier said than done.
More News: Rockies to Promote High Profile Outfielder Prospect For Major League Debut
There is a reason why the Rockies are losing as often as they are, since they are at a talent disadvantage virtually every time they take the field.
However, there are a few players on the roster who will garner attention ahead of the trade deadline, one of them being Ryan McMahon.
The veteran third baseman is more than just a rental, under contract through 2027. That could appeal to some teams that have a hole at the hot corner that has to be addressed beyond just this year.
Colorado might have to eat some of the money on McMahon’s deal, but with an AAV of $11.67 million, he is pretty affordable.
More News: Proposed Rockies Trade Would Fill Yankees Massive Hole at Third Base
Who could show an interest in him?
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com believes the New York Yankees could place a call to the Rockies to address their need at third base.
“Adding a third baseman such as Colorado’s Ryan McMahon, Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez or Yoán Moncada of the Angels would bolster the Yankees’ already impressive lineup. New York could also look for a marginal upgrade in the infield with somebody such as Andujar or Luis Rengifo,” Feinsand wrote.
More News: Rockies May Own Dubious Honor of Having Worst Contract in MLB on Their Payroll
The Yankees have struggled to find production at the hot corner this year. Oswaldo Cabrera is done for the season after suffering an injury in May, and Oswald Peraza has not been the answer.
Veteran D.J. LeMahieu is not the everyday answer either.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. has played some third base since returning from the injured list, but is a natural second baseman.
More News: Rockies’ Top Prospect Named to All-Star Futures Game Roster
Acquiring a player such as McMahon would allow him to move back to the keystone while addressing the hot corner.
An All-Star in 2024, McMahon has been a consistent producer at the plate, on pace for an OPS+ between 93 and 98 for a fifth consecutive year.
That is slightly below average, but there is a chance his numbers would improve in a deeper lineup because some of his underlying metrics, such as exit velocity and hard-hit percentage, have soared with an adjustment at the plate.
On top of the offensive potential, McMahon is a stellar defender at third base.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.