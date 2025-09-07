Hunter Goodman Continues Incredible Season by Setting Rockies Record
It has not been a good season by any means for the Colorado Rockies, but what Hunter Goodman has done this year is downright special.
Earning his first All-Star selection with an incredible first half of the season when he slashed .277/.325/.517 with 17 home runs and 52 RBI, it was fair to wonder if the 25-year-old would be able to keep up that level of production in his first full big league season.
However, Goodman has been even better in the second half, slashing .299/.342/.592 with 12 home runs and 34 RBI. But it was the latest longball he blasted on Saturday against the San Diego Padres that made franchise history.
Goodman Sets Rockies Record for Most Home Runs by Catcher
Now sitting with 27 home runs on the season, Goodman has inserted himself into the record books in his first full campaign with the big league club. Passing the mark set by Wilin Rosario in 2012 when he hit 26, Goodman has established himself as a part of Colorado's future.
The youngster was a prolific power hitter in the minors, blasting 36 home runs in 2022 and 34 in 2023. That was on display last year when he hit 13 in the 70 major league games he played. But he also had a batting average of .190 and an on-base percentage of .228, a sign that his profile might have been just a boom-or-bust hitter.
Goodman has completely dispatched that notion with his performance this season, slashing .284/.330/.541 with an OPS+ that's 27 points above the league average of 100, showing that he has become an all-around hitter.
And his record-setting home run was the latest example of that.
In a two-strike count, Goodman punished a mistake by Padres pitcher Randy Vasquez and sent the ball 419 feet over the left field fence to provide a spark for his team.
While the Rockies came up short, they turned the eight-run deficit they were facing in the bottom of the sixth inning into a two-run game in the bottom of the ninth with the tying run up at the plate with a runner on first base.
Colorado is hoping this isn't the only record that Goodman breaks during his career with the team. As they search for a way to get out of this horrendous stretch that has taken place over the past few years, Goodman seems to be a key part in turning things around.