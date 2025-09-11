Rockies Catcher Hunter Goodman Latest Member of Franchise’s 30 Home Run Club
Hunter Goodman slammed his 30th home run for the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday evening. It was a career first for the young catcher and he joined an exclusive club.
Goodman’s season is the 44th 30-home run season in franchise history. He broke a tie at 29 home runs with Garrett Atkins (2006), Charlie Blackmon (2016, 2018), C.J. Cron (2022) and Brad Hawpe (2007). Ahead of him at 31 home runs is Andres Galarraga (1994, 1995) and Dante Bichette (1996), who are tied for 38th on the all-time list.
Goodman is having the best season of his career and with a handful of games left he can add to his list of accomplishments and use it as a springboard heading into the 2026 campaign. He has played his way into being a franchise building block.
Hunter Goodman’s Season
Earlier this week he was named the National League player of the week after he batted .476 with three home runs and 10 RBI for Colorado. In that span, he had three straight games with three hits and multiple RBI, matching Dante Bichette as the second player in franchise history to accomplish the feat, per Rockies Club Information on X (formerly Twitter). Goodman was the fifth player to accomplish the feat since 2020, and the first to do it since Bichette’s son, Bo Bichette, did it for Toronto in 2022.
This has been a breakthrough season for Goodman, who was the Rockies’ only All-Star this season. He’s already set a career high in games played and carried a slash line of .282/.327/.540 with 30 home runs and 87 RBI. Last year Goodman played 70 games and slashed .190/.228/.417 with 13 home runs and 36 RBI.
Rockies Home Run Record Progression
Goodman won’t come close to reaching the top of the franchise’s single-season home run list. But the progression of the record is instructive as the single-season high was set in 1997 and matched in 2001.
The Rockies played their first season in 1993 and based on their Top 50 single-season home run list, Andres Galarraga set the record and had the franchise’s first season of 30 or more home runs, with 31 in 1994. In 1995, Larry Walker took over the lead with a 36-home run season. Vinny Castilla hit 40 home runs in 1996, and Walker set the record in 1997 with 49 home runs. Todd Helton matched it in 2001, and the pair have shared the record for nearly a quarter-century.