Bradley Blalock Returns to Rockies but Produces Unimpressive Numbers
Bradley Blalock has been up and down from the Colorado Rockies to Triple-A Albuquerque that he probably has the flight schedule memorized.
He returned to the Rockies on Saturday to start in place of Chase Dollander, who was moved to the 15-day injured list with a left patella tendon strain. He’s expected to be out the remainder of the year. It was another chance for Blalock to impress team leadership when it comes to being a contender for next year’s rotation.
He wasn’t sharp. He only went three innings, as he allowed five hits, five earned runs and two walks. He didn’t record a strikeout, and he threw 69 pitches before he was lifted from the game. He ended up taking the loss.
Bradley Blalock’s Unimpressive Run
Saturday’s game was his fourth start with the Rockies since Aug. 3. He spent a month with Albuquerque in between. But, since Aug. 3 his starts at the Major League level have been troublesome.
Against Pittsburgh he allowed six hits and seven earned runs in 5.2 innings. He gave up four walks, struck out two and surrendered two home runs in 93 pitches. At least the right-hander gave Colorado length in that game. That wasn’t the case in his next two starts.
Against Arizona on Aug. 9, he allowed seven hits and five earned runs in 4.2 innings. He walked three, struck out four and allowed a home run. He followed that with another start against Arizona on Aug. 14. In 3.2 innings he gave up six hits, seven earned runs and four walks. He gave up two home runs and did not strike out a hitter.
Take his last four starts and the numbers mount. In 17 innings he’s allowed 24 hits, 22 earned runs, eight home runs and 13 walks. He only has six strikeouts. He is now 1-5 with a 9.00 ERA in 12 games (10 starts this season). The former 32nd round pick for the Boston Red Sox in 2019 appears pointed toward an offseason of concern over whether he might have a roster spot next season, much less a rotation spot.
The Rockies have three starters to build around for next season. Kyle Freeland and Tanner Gordon appear to be the franchise’s top two starters going into next season. Freeland (4-15, 4.97) hasn’t pitched well this year but is under contract for $16 million in 2026, followed by a voidable year on his five-year, $64 million deal he signed in 2022. Gordon (6-6, 6.14) is under team control for at least four more seasons and pitched a two-hitter against San Diego earlier this week.
Beyond that, the Rockies are intent on sticking with former first-round pick Chase Dollander (2-12, 6.52), who is out for the remainder of the season due to injury. The Tennessee product experienced a baptism by fire this season after just 23 minor-league starts in 2024. He has star potential and Colorado will give him the runway to figure it out.
Beyond that, there are open spots. Blalock could be a candidate for one of them. But one has to question if he’s done enough to impress Rockies leadership that he’s worth a spot in next season’s rotation.