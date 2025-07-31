Rockies Send Two Relief Pitchers to Mets in Hypothetical Trade Proposal
With the trade deadline quickly approaching for the Colorado Rockies, the team is going to potentially be very active as a seller.
It has been a highly disappointing season for the Rockies in 2025, who are currently residing in last place.
Despite the overall struggles, the team is going to be focused on building for the future, which makes the trade deadline a very important time to get prospects in return for some of the veterans.
More News: Rockies First-Round Pick Ethan Holliday Now Organization’s Top Prospect
So far, Colorado has already dealt Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees in exchange for a couple of prospects, but the real value for the Rockies lies in their bullpen.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a trade proposal for the Rockies in which they send two of their top relievers, Jake Bird and Jimmy Herget, to the New York Mets in exchange for pitching prospects Blade Tidwell and Dylan Ross.
The proposed deal would have to be altered as the Mets shipped Tidwell to the San Francisco Giants in a deal Wednesday for relief pitcher Tyler Rogers.
More News: Rockies Matched First Half Series Wins Total Just Weeks Into Second Half
Bird and Herget have been two of the most talked-about names for Colorado leading up to the trade deadline, and for good reason.
Solid relief pitching is always a priority for contenders at the deadline, and the Rockies have two pitchers who can make an impact for teams.
While most teams that are dealing relief pitchers will be rentals, both Bird and Herget are under team control for multiple years. That makes them a lot more valuable for Colorado but could also result in them holding on to them.
More News: It's 'Highly Unlikely' Rockies Trade Their Sluggers Drawing Interest Around MLB
However, if the price is right, moving one or both to help spark this rebuild with some young talent would be ideal.
In this campaign, Herget has been the better pitcher of the two, but both would be solid additions.
For the Mets, potential interest in both pitchers makes sense with their need to upgrade the bullpen. Fortunately, New York already has their star closer in Edwin Diaz. However, adding a couple more high-leverage arms would strengthen the unit and help solidify the Mets as a true contender.
More News: Rockies Relief Pitcher Drawing Interest From Yankees Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Since the Rockies aren’t likely going anywhere in the next few years, selling high on two relief pitchers makes a lot of sense.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.