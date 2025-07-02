Colorado Rockies On SI

New Rockies Executive VP Responds To Criticism As Team Endures MLB-Worst Stretch

Newly promoted Colorado Rockies executive vice president responds to calls to step down and shares frustration of fans.

It's challenging to find any silver lining in the Colorado Rockies' 2025 MLB campaign with a league-worst 19-66 record entering play on July 2.

The Rockies, on track for the worst record in baseball history, recently reorganized their front office.

Colorado recently announced that Walker Monfort, son of owner Dick Monfort, is set to take over as president after Greg Feasel steps down following the 2025 season.

Monfort was immediately promoted to executive vice president to ease the transition.

Fans have urged the family to sell the team, and their season hasn't quelled those calls whatsoever.

The promotion of Monfort only served to add to that with criticism of nepotism, which he found necessary to address in a recent appearance with Scotty Gange on KUSA-CH 9.

Monfort told Gange that his reaction to the criticism is that it motivates him, and it's something he expected during the transition.

He's not dense about the state of the team, and that may resonate with fans since he was candid about his shared frustration.

"I think we've got to look in the mirror, right?" Monfort said. "We have to look in the mirror and understand how have we gotten here? What are the opportunities for us to change and actually look at things differently and implement change?"

Monfort has seen the posts on social media telling him to sell the team, and that isn't something the family plans to do as longtime Rockies fans.

“We’re frustrated as well," Monfort said. "This is a sport, it’s a challenge year after year, but we know we can be better. I’m a Rockies fan at heart. I think there’s no reason to do this if you’re not going to try to win. We know that, and the goal is to get there.”

What may not alleviate the frustration among fans is the absence of specific plans for making changes, including what those changes are and when they will occur.

However, Monfort doesn't appear to be an eventual owner who is checked out amid a state of disarray, nor is he trying to mince words about the need for a turnaround.

MADDY HUDAK

Maddy Hudak is the deputy editor for Tulane on Sports Illustrated and the radio sideline reporter for their football team. Maddy is an alumnus of Tulane University, and graduated in 2016 with a degree in psychology. She went on to obtain a Master of Legal Studies while working as a research coordinator at the VA Hospital, and in jury consulting. During this time, Maddy began covering the New Orleans Saints with SB Nation, and USA Today. She moved to New Orleans in 2021 to pursue a career in sports and became Tulane's sideline reporter that season. She enters her fourth year with the team now covering the program on Sports Illustrated, and will use insights from features and interviews in the live radio broadcast. You can follow her on X at @MaddyHudak_94, or if you have any questions or comments, she can be reached via email at maddy.hudak1@gmail.com

