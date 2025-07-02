Rockies Veteran Infielder Could Be of Interest to Cubs Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Colorado Rockies are a team that will be receiving a lot of phone calls in the coming weeks ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Despite their lack of success on the field, being on pace to break the single-season record for losses that was set by the Chicago White Sox last year with 121, there are a few players who have some value on the trade market.
One of those players is veteran third baseman Ryan McMahon.
Over the last few years, McMahon has consistently produced at the plate, recording an OPS+ between 93 and 98 in four consecutive campaigns. While that is slightly below average, he provides some pop.
He has hit at least 20 home runs and 23 doubles each season in that time span and was an All-Star in 2024.
This year, McMahon’s swing profile has changed.
He is hitting the ball harder than he ever has, with his average exit velocity of 93.9 mph ranking in the 97th percentile. His barrel rate of 13.1%, hard-hit rate of 50.3% and bat speed of 74.2 mph are all excellent, ranking in the 80th, 87th and 83rd percentiles.
The adjustment has led to a significant drop off in batting average and an increase in whiff and chase rates, but some of the underlying metrics hint that a power surge could be on the horizon.
In addition to the offensive potential, McMahon has been stellar with the glove.
He currently ranks in the 78th percentile for Fielding Run Value at +2. His Outs Above Average of +3 is in the 86th percentile, making a legitimate impact defensively.
That is something that could appeal to contending teams who need help at the hot corner, such as the Chicago Cubs.
The National League Central contenders have been mentioned as a potential suitor for McMahon ahead of the MLB trade deadline by insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
Despite having one of the best offenses in baseball, third base is a need for the Cubs with rookie Matt Shaw struggling to adjust to life as a big leaguer.
He was demoted once earlier in the season for lack of production, and after a hot streak upon his return, the struggles have returned.
An established third baseman would go a long way to rounding out Chicago's lineup for what they hope is a deep postseason run.
Under contract through 2027, the Rockies might have to pay down some of the money that McMahon is owed over the next few years. But it could also mean a stronger return package if the Cubs are tasked with paying less money.
