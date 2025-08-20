First Home Run of Rockies Rookie Kyle Karros Might Have Been Assisted by His Dad
The Colorado Rockies are in a fight to avoid making MLB history.
Needing just six more wins the remainder of the campaign to prevent setting the record for the most losses in a single season, the young players on this roster picked a good time to start playing their best baseball of the year.
The promotions of some notable prospect to pair with rising star catcher Hunter Goodman has made a noticeable difference in the lineup, especially with the return of Ezequiel Tovar off the injured list and Brenton Doyle starting to perform much better.
Ryan Ritter, Kyle Karros and Warming Bernabel have injected some energy into the team, with the trio all having notable moments during this stretch of play that was punctuated by the first walk-off hit of Bernabel's big league career.
But on Tuesday, it was Karros who checked off the first milestone of his MLB career, hitting a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning. And it just so happened that his father -- Los Angeles Dodgers legend Eric Karros -- was in the stands to witness it.
The home run by Karros pulled the Rockies within three runs at the time, putting them in striking distance for a comeback win they have become accustomed to having during their current stretch of play. However, the Dodgers answered in the top of the seventh to give them a commanding lead and ultimately an 11-4 victory.
Nonetheless, the 23-year-old hit his first career Major League home run, doing so in a cool moment in front of his father who won the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 1991 with Los Angeles.
But perhaps the elder Karros played a larger role in the milestone of his son than initially thought.
Eric Karros Moved To His Lucky Spot Before His Son's Homer
Things didn't off to a great start for the younger Karros during the game, with him getting rung up looking in the second inning before striking out swinging in the fourth. That prompted his dad to change seats in the stadium, and it paid off.
"That was my lucky spot," Karros said, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com when describing why he moved to the vantage point of being in the top level of the stands on the first-base side while also being lined up with the third-base line. "That's where I used to sit at UCLA. I used to sit and look directly. This was just a higher version of it. It's crazy."
While it might have just been a coincidence that Karros belted his first big league homer when his dad was in what was described as his "lucky spot," perhaps this is what was needed for him to get his power stroke going at this level following a campaign in 2024 where he hit 15 in 123 games at High-A.
"He'll get another invite,” Karros said.