How Rockies Future Changes with Kyle Karros, Warming Bernabel in Majors
The trade deadline was a turning point for the Colorado Rockies in many ways. It ended an era. It started another one. Or, perhaps two eras.
The Rockies dealt Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees. The fan favorite and versatile infielder still had two more years left on his contract and Colorado was able to get out from under the final $32 million of the deal. The same day, Colorado needed a corner infielder and turned to Warming Bernabel, a non-Top 30 prospect who was having a good season at Triple-A Albuquerque.
About two weeks later, the Rockies — after moving infielder Thairo Estrada to the 60-day injured list — selected the contract of Top 30 prospect and third baseman Kyle Karros. With that, the future of the Rockies’ corner infield changed, with repercussions that could be felt for the next several seasons.
How Bernabel, Karros Impact Rockies Lineup
Bernabel has already been named the National League player of the week. In fact, he earned the award during his first week in the Majors. In his first 23 MLB games he’s slashed .310/.333/.548 with four home runs and 13 RBI. His career minor league slash — .277/.327/.419 — has translated to the Majors. The 23-year-old has only hit double-digit home runs once. But the projectible power is there. So is the versatility.
Since he arrived, he’s played all but two of his games at first base. While he’s played far more professional games at third base, he played 64 minor league games at first base. The Rockies could lean on Kyle Farmer and Orlando Arcia to play third base in the wake of the McMahon trade. But Karros was playing well enough at Albuquerque to warrant a promotion after Arcia was moved to the 10-day IL.
Karros, the former fifth-round pick with MLB bloodlines — his father is former Big League star Eric Karros — was slashing .301/.398/.476 with six home runs and 26 RBI with three different affiliates this season. In his first 12 MLB games he’s slashed .265/.390/.353 with no home runs and three RBI. He has drawn nearly as many walks (seven) as strikeouts (eight).
His promotion has allowed Bernabel to play consistently at first. That helps both players. Third is Karros’ natural position. It is also Bernabel’s. But, Bernabel’s move to first opens up playing time for Karros and gives both a chance to nail down jobs for 2026 — or at least the inside track to those jobs.
Bernabel, Karros Impact Rockies Depth Chart, Future
Bernabel’s emergence, for the moment, has cut off Michael Toglia from a return. The first baseman is back at Triple-A after he slashed .194/.261/.361 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI. Toglia can slug — he hit 25 home runs in 2024 — but his lifetime .202 batting average will force him into the back seat if Bernabel continues to hit.
If both Bernabel and Karros end the season well, it gives Colorado some security going into 2026. It would also allow the Rockies to be patient with other corner infield prospects like Charlie Condon — who can play first base and outfield — and Ethan Hedges, who is a top third base prospect at High-A Spokane. It would also allow Colorado to address other areas in free agency.
The promotions of both Bernabel and Karros have provided some good early returns. But they have the potential to solidify Colorado’s future at two key positions where quality play can be hard to find.