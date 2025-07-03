Five Colorado Rockies Top Prospects to Watch at MLB Trade Deadline
The Colorado Rockies really shouldn’t be dealing many prospects at the MLB trade deadline later this month. It doesn’t mean they won’t.
The Rockies are a few years away from contending again. The goal this season is to avoid supplanting the Chicago White Sox with the most losses in a single season. The more the Rockies deal talent away, the closer that could be to becoming a reality.
But it shouldn’t change the talent pipeline. If anything, the Rockies should be adding talent. But they will get inquiries as they deal with which veterans they want to deal at the deadline.
Here are five prospects the Rockies will likely get inquiries about as they get closer to the trade deadline.
OF Charlie Condon
On what planet would the Rockies trade their first-round pick of a year ago, one that projects to be a consistent power hitter in the Majors and is the all-time single season leader in home runs in Division I college baseball? Probably not a single planet.
But the Rockies are going to get phone calls. Someone may try and dangle a young star with controllable years to get Condon. Colorado should be asking for much more than that.
RHP Jaden Hill
The prospect has a blazing fastball and projects to be a reliever in the Majors. He’s lingering at Triple-A Albuquerque, which means he’s close to being Major League-ready. What gets the Rockies to bite on dealing a power arm? It would have to be a player with considerable upside and controllable years.
OF Cole Carrigg
The MLB Pipeline scouting report reads like a general manager’s dream for a center fielder. He’s a switch-hitter with a great arm, high-grade speed and enough pop to keep pitchers honest. The Rockies like this guy.
Guess what? So do most other franchises and some might fork over a couple of players if they believe Carrigg is the answer to their center field woes — in 2026.
LHP Sean Sullivan
Sullivan is a baseball data geek’s nightmare. He’s a soft-throwing lefty who barely hits 90 mph on his fastball in a world that craves velocity. Yet, he succeeds. But one must wonder if his array of off-speed pitches can work in the thinner air in Denver?
Other teams may see Sullivan as a better fit for their ballpark and environment. That could prompt a low-level deal that gets the Rockies something more valuable in return.
OF Zac Veen
He’s had a cup of coffee in the Majors this season. But his biggest problem throughout his career has been staying healthy. It’s hindered his ability to make the Majors sooner.
Veen is at the point in his career where there is still enough promise to sell another team on him with a trade. With outfield depth in the system, now might be the time to let him go if the right deal comes along.
