How Rockies' Hunter Goodman Compares to His Silver Slugger Competition
One of the most notable breakouts of any player during the 2025 season was Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman. In his third season, where he finally logged over 100 games played, the 26-year-old earned a National League All-Star selection and is now a finalist for the Silver Slugger Award.
Goodman was by FanGraphs WAR the most valuable hitter on the Rockies roster, accumulating 3.4 fWAR in 144 games. He would slash .278/.323/.520 with an .843 OPS. He hit 34 home runs and drove in 91 runs batted in.
When looking at Goodman’s advanced profile, he ranked well above league average in both barrel percentage and bat speed. On Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 80th percentile of all qualified hitters for Barrel%, and the 83rd percentile for Bat Speed.
Now let’s look at the competition Goodman is going up against for the Silver Slugger. The two other finalists are a pair of backstops that have helped bring their teams to the postseason: William Contreras of the Milwaukee Brewers, and Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Let’s see how Goodman’s 2025 season stacks up compared to the two other All-Star catchers. In terms of the number of games played, Goodman has the second most, with 144 games played, behind William Contreras’ 150 games played.
Goodman recorded the most hits of the three with 150, the most triples with five, and the most runs batted in with his 91. While Goodman had the highest strikeout percentage at 26.3%, and the lowest walk rate at 5.7%, he had by far the most power production of the three.
His 31 homers are almost double Contreras and Smith’s 17 apiece. Goodman also ranked higher than both Smith and Contreras in slugging percentage and isolated power (ISO).
It’s a solid case for Goodman, but it’s going to beat a three time All Star in Will Smith. The 30-year-old led the three finalists in batting average, on-base percentage, OPS, BB%, wOBA, and wRC+.
Goodman does have the edge over the three in some Statcast numbers. His barrel numbers are the best of the three, and he holds the highest recorded exit velocity out of the group this season at 116.2 mph.
With both the Brewers and Dodgers making the 2025 postseason, it’ll be even harder to make the case for Goodman over the other two. Regardless of the outcome, when looking at the production alone, there’s no doubt the former fourth round draft pick has given himself a shot.