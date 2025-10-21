William Contreras’ AI-Generated Cancún Post Adds Fuel To Cubs–Brewers Rivalry
The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers don't need any additional reasons to be upset with each other.
They are already both in the NL Central division, are typically two of the top teams in the division, and therefore are competing for pole position. They are also in close proximity, as their home fields are only 83 miles apart from each other.
And don't forget that longtime Brewers manager Craig Counsell jumped ship to the Cubs in the 2023 offseason, which added even more fuel to what was already a rivalry that burned hot.
Not to mention that the Brewers just beat the Cubs in the NLDS in a tightly contested best-of-five series, which came down to the winner-take-all Game 5 in which Milwaukee produced a 3-1 victory over Chicago.
But the bad blood didn't end with that game. Star Brewers catcher William Contreras made an Instagram live story post while his team was celebrating their NLDS victory over Chicago in the clubhouse right after the win occurred. At one point during the celebration, Contreras yelled to the camera, "Theeeee Cubs lose!"
Contreras's doing so was a nod to MLB legend David Ortiz trolling the New York Yankees by saying, "Theeeee Yankees lose!", which is a mocking reference to legendary Yankees' radio announcer John Sterling saying, "Theeeee Yankees win!" after each victory before he retired in 2024.
William Contreras Reposts Cubs, Brewers Cancun Meeting AI Post
This three-word dig at the Cubs isn't the only social media activity from Contreras that's raising eyebrows this month.
After the Brewers got swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, the Instagram account @batflipcenter_ posted an AI-generated video of Cubs players greeting Brewers players on the beach of Cancún, Mexico. The reference is a common joke in sports that players take a vacation to Cancún as soon as their season ends.
Contreras reposted this video to his Instagram story over the weekend and added the caption, "Vamos ahora a las vacaciones 🤣🤣🤣," which roughly translates in English to, "Let's go on vacation now".
Several social media accounts have posted a screenshot of Contreras putting this on to his own story.
At least it seems that Contreras is willing to take it as well as he's willing to dish it out when it comes to throwing lighthearted shade the Cubs' way.
What's for sure is that the Brewers getting swept by the Dodgers brought a smile to the faces of many Cubs fans over the weekend.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Why The Cubs’ Pitching Staff Must Prioritize Swing-And-Miss Value This Off-Season
Cubs Don't Need to Keep Kyle Tucker Because of This Young Future Superstar
Pete Crow-Armstrong’s 2025 Season Wasn’t Perfect — But It Proved Why The Cubs Should Believe
Will They Stay Or Go? The Chances Of Every Cubs Free Agent Returning