Rockies Arizona Fall League Primer: Roster, Schedule, TV, Players to Watch
The Colorado Rockies are sending eight prospects to get a head start on development for the 2026 season during the Arizona Fall League, which starts on Sunday.
The Rockies failed to make the playoffs and the Major League team lost 119 games. So, the future starts now with some of their best prospects heading to the premier postseason prospect showcase in the minor leagues.
The AFL will play for a month, with tripleheaders set for Tucson on Oct. 11 and for Goodyear on Oct. 18. At the end of the season, the AFL will hold its Fall Stars Game on Nov. 9, a game that will be broadcast live on the MLB Network. That is preceded by the home run derby on Nov. 8.
The AFL expanded its postseason to include all six teams. The top two teams in the league will receive byes into the second round. The championship game will be broadcast on MLB Network, MLB.com and the MLB app. The playoffs will be Nov. 13-15.
Colorado Rockies AFL Players, Team, Schedule
Team: The Rockies will play with the Salt River Rafters, alongside players from the Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox.
Players (MLB Pipeline Top 30 ranking in parentheses): Charlie Condon, OF/1B (No. 2/MLB No. 61); Jared Thomas, OF (No. 8); Welinton Herrera, LHP (No. 19); Ben Shields, LHP (No. 29); Cade Denton, RHP; Jack Mahoney, RHP; Austin Smith, RHP; Braylen Wimmer, OF/2B/3B.
Top 30 Prospect to Watch: Charlie Condon is obvious. But Jared Thomas is worth watching, too. The former University of Texas star and 2024 second-round pick had a huge year in the system. He slashed .300/.398/.452 with 14 home runs and 60 RBI in 118 games. He finished his minor league season at Double-A New Hampshire. A great spring probably sends him back to New Hampshire, with a good chance of a promotion to Triple-A Albuquerque sometime in 2026.
Under-The-Radar Prospect to Watch: Right-handed pitcher Cade Denton is emerging as a high-leverage prospect to watch. Selected in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB draft out of Oral Roberts, he had five holds and seven saves in 10 changes with High-A Spokane. He went 3-5 with a 3.73 ERA, with 63 strikeouts and 20 walks in 50.2 innings. Batters hit .264 against him and that average must come down. But a strong month in Arizona lines him up with New Hampshire next season.
2025 Salt River Rafters Schedule
(Times local to Arizona and subject to change)
Oct. 7: vs. Glendale, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: at Scottsdale, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: vs. Mesa, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 10: vs. Peoria, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 11: vs. Surprise, 12:30 p.m. (tripleheader at Kino Sports Complex)
Oct. 12: at Mesa, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 14: vs. Glendale, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 15: at Scottsdale, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: vs. Surprise, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 17: vs. Peoria, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: vs. Peoria, 3:30 p.m. (tripleheader at Goodyear Park)
Oct. 19: at Glendale, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 21: at Mesa, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 22: vs. Mesa, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: vs. Glendale, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 24: vs. Scottsdale, 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 26: at Glendale, 5 p.m.
Oct. 28: at Peoria, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: vs. Peoria, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: vs. Mesa, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 31: vs. Scottsdale, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: at Scottsdale, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 2: at Mesa, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 4: at Surprise, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 5: vs. Peoria, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: vs. Surprise, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 7: at Surprise, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 8: Home Run Derby, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 9: Fall Stars Game, 6 p.m.
Nov. 10: vs. Scottsdale, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 11: at Surprise, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 12: at Glendale, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 13: Quarterfinals (1:30/6:30 p.m.)
Nov. 14: Semifinals (1:30/6:30 p.m.)
Nov. 15: Championship, 6 p.m.