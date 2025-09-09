Rockies Star Hunter Goodman Joins Former All-Star in Making Franchise History
Despite the ongoing struggles that the Colorado Rockies have been facing, there have been some steady improvements being made by young players which stands as one of interim manager Warren Schaeffer's top priorities.
The franchise remains at the very bottom of the Major League Baseball standings with an overall record of 40-103, but the strengths of the individual players must not be overshadowed by these crushing numbers. In fact, one of their star catchers has been making an impressive name for himself this season and hasn't been slowing down.
Hunter Goodman Hits Career Milestone
September has been an incredibly successful month thus far for 25-year-old Hunter Goodman. On Monday, it was announced that the young slugger has been named National League Player of the Week after nailing two doubles, three home runs, and 10 RBIs since Sept. 1. To make matters more impressive, he hit a second significant milestone this month.
Between Sept. 2-5, he recorded three hits each day along with numerous RBIs, allowing him to join the ranks of four-time All-Star Dante Bichette, a gifted player who was with the Rockies from 1993-1999. In 1995, Bichette also recorded three hits and multiple RBIs in three-straight games, per a post written by Rockies Club Information on X.
Hunter's feat marks him as one of five professional players to hit this milestone since 2020. Ironically, Dante's son Bo Bichette was the last player to do so in early September of 2022.
To date, he has slashed .250/.294/.491 throughout his career in the Major Leagues. Goodman made his MLB debut in 2023, so he's still rather fresh into his career when compared to established veterans.
Goodman is unquestionably one of Colorado's greatest assets. In a year filled with so much struggle, Goodman has been one of the more successful players, despite his young age. The month is still young, so if this is a look into what September is going to be like for him, his numbers will only improve.
The Rockies should continue leaning on their strengths, specifically Goodman, as they navigate the final chapter of their 2025 season. Once they wrap up their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, they will be meeting the San Diego Padres for another round of games.
Over the weekend, the Padres swept the set by a long shot, leaving Colorado in the dust. Although this has been a highly unfortunate season for the franchise, it's always best to end the year on a positive note.