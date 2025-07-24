New MLB Prospect Rankings Have Pair of Rockies Youngsters in Top 30
The Colorado Rockies don’t have much to be happy about this season, and if they want to change that in the future, they need a better prospect pipeline.
It was significantly bolstered by the addition of Ethan Holliday in the MLB draft at No. 4 overall. He's the type of young talent this franchise needs to come out of their rebuild with a chance to compete.
The Rockies' next moves are significant as they approach the upcoming trade deadline and work on developing this year’s draft class.
More News: Rockies' Unexpected Success in Second-Half Continues With Record-Ending Shutout
If Colorado can help Holliday reach his high ceiling alongside their first-round selection in 2024, Charlie Condon, they stand to have a stronger farm system and future outlook.
Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) recently released his updated midseason ranking of the top 60 MLB prospects, and both Holliday and Condon landed in the top 30.
Holliday slotted in at No. 20 in the rankings, and the shortstop was the top prospect on Law’s board ahead of the draft.
Holliday has a lot of upside that Law is willing to buy into but sees him as a bit of a riskier prospect than his brother, Jackson Holliday, who was selected by the Baltimore Orioles at No. 1 overall in the 2022 MLB draft.
“Holliday is a big shortstop with power who ran into some swing-and-miss issues at showcases in 2024 and a little bit this spring, some of which at least is because he has a soft front side and can whiff on lefty breaking stuff or roll any offspeed stuff to second more than he should,” Law wrote. “He knows the strike zone, has bat speed, and has easy plus power, and I think he’ll be able to make the mechanical adjustments to boost his contact rate.”
More News: Yankees, Mariners 'Among Teams Interested' in Rockies Star Slugger
Holliday is currently 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, and Law projects a potential move from shortstop due to his eventual size. However, he highlights his hands and instincts that may override that, citing third base as the “worst-case scenario.”
Condon, who came in at No. 34 in Law’s preseason rankings for 2025, jumped up to No. 26.
After breaking his wrist during spring training, causing him to miss the first eight weeks of the minor league season, Condon returned to High A.
Condon posted a .312/.431/.420 slash line with three homers and 17 RBI in 35 games before the Rockies promoted him to Double-A.
It was a much better performance by Condon than his 2024 campaign, in which he slashed .180/.248/.270 with one home run and 11 RBI.
However, Law still sees a potential effect of his wrist injury and prior thumb injury on his power, and he is more concerned by his continued struggles picking up sliders.
More News: Insider Expects Rockies To Make 'Several Trades' Ahead of Deadline
With data from Synergy Sports, Law notes that of the 48 sliders Condon has seen in Double-A, he’s swung at half and has whiffed on 50% of those swings.
“When he hits them, it’s for damage, and that might be what saves him given this deficiency at the plate,” Law wrote. “Assuming that 30-homer power he showed before the injuries is still there, he may be more of a low-OBP, high-power guy, at least until and unless he shows he can pick up the slider much better than he has to date.”
With the context of injuries playing a possible role in his power, that at least allows Colorado to focus on his deficiency with sliders, hopefully taking a patient approach that will pay off for future squads in the long run.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.