Pair of Injured Colorado Rockies Starting Pitchers Progressing in Rehab
For Ryan Feltner and Tanner Gordon, the possibility of returning to the Colorado Rockies is getting much closer.
The two right-handed starters are either continuing injury rehab or preparing to start injury rehab, as reported by MLB.com.
Ryan Feltner, who has been on the 10-day injured list since May 2 with back spasms, made his second rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.
He threw three innings for the Isotopes, giving up two hits, one earned run and two walks. He also struck out one. He threw 52 pitches, 27 of which were strikes.
Before his injury, Feltner was 0-2 with a 4.75 ERA in six starts. He struck out 25 and walked 12 in 30.1 innings. It’s not clear when he’ll return, but he is eligible to return when ready.
He’s been a part of the Rockies’ pitching staff since 2021 when he made his MLB debut. In 68 games (67 starts) with a record of 9-26 with a 5.19 ERA. He has struck out 291 and walked 132 in 339.2 innings.
He was Colorado’s fourth-round pick in 2018 out of Ohio State.
Right-hander Tanner Gordon has only been on the IL since June 3 with a left oblique strain but he is already set to go for his injury rehab work next week. Gordon told MLB.com that he will make starts for Albuquerque on Tuesday and Sunday of next week, enabling him to emulate normal rest for a Major League starter.
Before he went on the injured list, Gordon was 1-2 with a 4.24 ERA in three starts. He struck out 10 and walked three in 17 innings. He didn’t start the season with the Rockies. He was promoted from Albuquerque on May 8.
Gordon made his MLB debut last season, as he went 0-6 with a 8.65 ERA in eight starts. He struck out 26 and walked six in 34.1 innings.
He was originally selected in the sixth round in the 2019 MLB draft by the Atlanta Braves out of Indiana. He landed with the Rockies 2023 MLB trade deadline as the Rockies dealt right-handed pitcher Pierce Johnson to the Braves for Gordon and right-handed pitcher Victor Vodnik.
The Rockies’ current rotation includes Antonio Senzatela, Germán Márquez, Chase Dollander, Austin Gomber and Carson Palmquist.
