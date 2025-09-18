Red-Hot Yankees Player Mentioned As Someone Rockies Should Pursue
The Colorado Rockies and New York Yankees got quite familiar with each other ahead of the trade deadline when the selling Rockies shipped out both Ryan McMahon and Jake Bird to the Yankees in separate deals.
That was a signal that this regime in Colorado finally was ready to fully embrace a rebuild, sending out some of their best major league assets for some young pieces who can potentially help them in the future. And so far, it seems like that decision is paying off, with some of those prospects they got in return already impressing within their system.
However, this franchise needs a lot more than young players if they are going to turn things around coming out of a stretch that is the worst in team history.
Trent Grisham Named Possible Free Agent Target
The Rockies have plenty to figure out when it comes to their front office, with it widely being expected that current general manager Bill Schmidt will no longer be in that role going forward. How the ownership group goes about rebuilding the executive team will be interesting to see, but it's also that unknown that makes it hard to predict how the team is going to operate this winter.
However, Mac Wilcox of Purple Row believes there is someone Colorado should go after in free agency, listing Trent Grisham of the Yankees as a target to become an everyday outfielder or fill their designated hitter role.
"Though Grisham's defense leaves a bit to be desired, a team in desperate need of offensive pop such as the Rockies might be willing to accept some subpar glovework in exchange for such an exciting bat. He may end up being the slugging designated hitter that Colorado fans have pined so many years to see," he wrote.
That pop has been on display all season, as Grisham is putting together the best year of his career with a .240/.348/.477 slash line, 33 home runs, 71 RBIs and an OPS+ of 128.
This would be an interesting move for Colorado to make since they seem to have their outfield figured out in the short-term, with Brenton Doyle in center field, Jordan Beck in left and the combination of Mickey Moniak and Tyler Freeman in right.
Reducing the at-bats of Moniak -- who is having a career season himself -- doesn't seem wise, but signing Grisham to a deal would also be a contingency plan in case Moniak, and even Freeman, get hit with major regression again.
All in all, the Rockies would be announcing themselves if they made this move, becoming aggressive to land an established big leaguer who would come in an provide immediate help to a roster that desperately needs it.